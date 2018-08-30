App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee in freefall: L&T, Tata Steel among high-debt companies that could take a hit

INR has depreciated by over 10 percent against the greenback

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss Securities

The rupee on Thursday hit a fresh record low of Rs 70.82 against the US Dollar. The INR has depreciated by over 10 percent against the greenback and that has typically aided India Inc’s earnings.

A 10% INR depreciation boosts Nifty EPS by 3–4% (ceteris paribus), however, this has not played out perfectly in the past. During 2014–16, INR fell but outperformed peers while global growth faltered – a double whammy for metals and exporters.

INR is a tailwind to Nifty earnings, but its gains are likely to be partially offset by appreciation against EMs and higher foreign debt servicing.

related news

The current situation is somewhere in between — the INR is falling but outperforming its peers with global growth holding up. This should benefit IT companies, followed by pharma, and potentially hurt companies with high foreign debt.

Companies with high foreign debt include names like Jain Irrigations, UPL, Indigo, Jet Airways, L&T, Bharat Forge, Adani Ports, Dish TV, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Cipla, Adani Power, CESC, Bharti Airtel, Sterlite Technologies, and Tata Power etc. among others.

11

 

22

What does history tell about INR depreciation?

In the last five-six years apart from the current one, there have been two notable episodes of INR depreciation:

QE tapering (2013):

A short-lived BoP shock with the INR being the worst-performing currency. Industrial metals and steel corrected by 15–20% while crude was largely stable.

The RBI put up an interest rate defence, thereby tightening domestic liquidity. Given that the shock was short-lived and the INR became competitive, it provided a boost to IT, pharma and commodity companies’ earnings.

Chinese yuan devaluation episode (2014–16):

A big BoP shock for EMs while India witnessed sharp capital inflows. This resulted in INR outperforming peers and becoming uncompetitive. Delayed easing by the RBI resulted in a slowdown in nominal GDP/cash flows.

An uncompetitive INR along with a sharp global slowdown led to deflation and very little benefit to Indian IT, pharma and commodity companies.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by Edelweiss Securities on moneycontrol.com are its own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 11:12 am

tags #Market Edge #Rupee #Stocks Views

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.