172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|reduce-the-ramco-cements-target-of-rs-675-prabhudas-lilladher-6078131.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce The Ramco Cements; target of Rs 675: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended reduce rating on The Ramco Cements with a target price of Rs 675 in its research report dated November 03, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on The Ramco Cements


The Ramco Cements (TRCL) posted Q2FY21 EBITDA 11%/45% above our and consensus estimates largely due to better than expected realisations. Realisations increased 4% QoQ/Rs215 against our estimate of 3.5%/Rs180/t QoQ fall. We are unexcited by the strong beat in realisations in light of underlying fall in prices and likely mismatch in recognition of discounts. We expect normalization in realisations in H2 with meaningful downside risk to heightened street expectations post the results. We remain negative on Southern region due to overcapacity and volatile demand pattern. Led by improved demand, increase in competition intensity to push volumes would affect prices and margins in H2FY21. Weakness in prices during October explains the same. Most importantly, TRCL’s earnings profile continued to deteriorate with increasing exposure to low margin and volatile markets of AP/Telangana and East regions.



Outlook


This is vindicated by narrowing gap on margins with its regional peers over last couple of years. Driven by expensive valuations and peaked out margins, we maintain Reduce rating with revised TP of Rs675 (earlier Rs660), EV/EBITDA of 13x FY22e.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 04:51 pm

tags #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Reduce #The Ramco Cements

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.