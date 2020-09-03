172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|reduce-ongc-target-of-rs-78-hdfc-securities-5793601.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce ONGC; target of Rs 78: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on ONGC with a target price of Rs 78 in its research report dated September 03, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on ONGC


In 1QFY21, revenue was ~8% below our expectations owing to a lower-than-anticipated crude oil price realisation of USD 28.7/bbl (vs est. USD 31.7/bbl). EBITDA was ~15% above our expectations due to lower-than-anticipated operating expenses and employee costs. However, APAT fell by ~36%, courtesy substantially lower-than-anticipated other income.



Outlook


Our REDUCE recommendation on ONGC with a price target of INR 78 is premised on (1) muted crude oil and gas realisations and (2) lack of production growth for oil. Despite production cuts from OPEC and non-OPEC countries, we expect oil prices to remain at USD 36/41 per barrel in FY21/22E vs. USD 63/bbl in FY20, given the weak global macros. Lower oil and gas realisations will drag down profitability for ONGC.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 3, 2020 04:16 pm

