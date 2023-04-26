English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost till 30th April.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Reduce Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 4028: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 4028 in its research report dated April 25, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 26, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST
    Reduce

    Reduce

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    HDFC Securities' research report on Bajaj Auto

    Bajaj Auto’s Q4 PAT at INR14.3bn came in ahead of our estimate of Rs13.2bn, led by better-than-expected margins. Margin beat was largely driven by higher spares and a better-than-expected export mix (sharp decline in African exports). Management indicated that although retail demand in key export markets is likely to have bottomed out, the lack of availability of USD for trade remains the major factor hampering export visibility. The domestic motorcycle industry continues to see demand weakness and management is now guiding for 6-8% volume growth over next few quarters for the industry. Also, we believe that once volumes revive, even the current favorable mix will normalize. This coupled with the slight under-recovery of the recent cost inflation is likely to keep margins under pressure from here on.

    Outlook

    At 17.6x FY25E, the stock appears expensive. Reiterate Reduce with revised TP of INR 4,028 (earlier INR 3,857); as we roll forward to FY25 earnings (from Sep 24 earlier)—core business valued at an unchanged 16x multiple.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bajaj Auto - 26 -04 - 2023 - hdfc

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bajaj Auto #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Reduce
    first published: Apr 26, 2023 12:20 pm