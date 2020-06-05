Quant Pick - Tata Consumer Products: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Quant Pick Tata Consumer Products

The Nifty has moved around the 10000 mark amid a broader market recovery led by underperforming segments like banking. However, select consumption stocks continue to witness buying interest at every decline and are outperforming the broader market significantly. Tata Consumer Product is one such stock that is likely to continue its upward bias after witnessing some consolidation in the last couple of weeks. From an open interest point of view, OI in the stock is relatively low compared to the last couple of months as visible across the market. However, with the ongoing price performance, we believe open interest will be gradually added in the stock for the June series. This should be positive for further momentum in the coming sessions.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.