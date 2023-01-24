English
    PVR, INOX shares rise as excitement over SRK’s comeback film 'Pathaan' runs high

    The much-awaited action-thriller Pathaan has crossed 1 million tickets in advance sales on BookMyShow already

    Moneycontrol News
    January 24, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST
    Shah Rukh Khan (Source: Yash Raj Films poster for Pathaan)

    Shah Rukh Khan will be back on the big screen on January 25 after four years with the release of . The excitement is palpable with advance bookings surpassing Rs 50 crore.

    “The much-awaited action-thriller has crossed one million tickets in advance sales on BookMyShow already. Advance sales for have been opening up in phases with over 3,500 screens available on the platform so far,” Ashish Saksena, COO (Cinemas) at BookMyShow, said.

    Analysts believe these positive developments are reflecting on INOX and PVR share prices. At 12:30pm, PVR was quoting at Rs 1,673 on the NSE, higher by over 3 percent amid high volumes, while Inox Leisure was trading at Rs 490, higher by 1.8 percent.

