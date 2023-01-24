Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade firm in the pre-opening; Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank in focus

Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview: Lower volumes but better margins expected from firm
According to analysts, demand for automobiles is largely intact across segments except that for entry-level passenger vehicles... Read More
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|61,122.20
|180.53
|+0.30%
|Nifty 50
|18,183.95
|65.40
|+0.36%
|Nifty Bank
|42,994.45
|173.20
|+0.40%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|HUL
|2,604.00
|7.60
|+0.29%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|UltraTechCement
|6,882.00
|32.25
|+0.47%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|No Best Sector details available.
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|No Worst Sector details available.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened lower at 81.48 per dollar on Tuesday versus Monday's close of 81.39.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex was up 77.13 points or 0.13% at 61018.80, and the Nifty was up 75.80 points or 0.42% at 18194.30.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Domestic equities started the week on positive note propelled by upbeat in global markets, healthy results, and softening crude oil prices. Nifty edged higher on back of buying seen in select heavyweights. The index closed with gains of 91 points (+0.5%) at 18118.
Majority of the sectors were in green with IT being the top gainer. Globally, Major Asian markets remain closed on the account of Lunar New Years.
In the near term we expect market to consolidate in a range given the sustained selling by FIIs. However, stock specific action might be seen in the market as the Q3 earnings progresses. Apart from results focus this week will also remain on fourth-quarter U.S. GDP data due on Thursday.
Bond Yields Updates
Monthly e-way bills surge in December, indicating robust GST collections
Monthly generation of electronic permits required to ship goods within and across states has surged to a record in December, suggesting that GST collection is likely to be robust in January.
Monthly e-way bills generated shot up to 84.1 million in December, crossing the 84 million permits raised in September, data available with GSTN showed. October GST revenue collection, which reflects transactions in September, was the second highest at Rs 1.52 lakh crore, which could be surpassed in January.
GAIL India shares hit Rs 100 mark after a long time and rallied more than 3 percent to Rs 102.25, the highest closing level since May 20, 2022 and has formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with strong volumes, with higher high formation for fifth consecutive session.... Read More
Dollar in doldrums as euro near 9-month peak, yen bounces
The dollar was on the back foot on Tuesday, hovering near a nine-month low to the euro and giving back recent gains against the yen, as traders continued to gauge the risks of a U.S. recession and the path for Federal Reserve policy.
The US dollar index - which measures the greenback against a basket of six peers, including the euro and yen - slipped 0.09% to 101.92, heading back towards the 7-1/2-month low of 101.51 reached on Wednesday.
The euro added 0.08% to $1.0879, taking it closer to Monday's peak of $1.0927, the strongest since April.
Japan's factory activity extends declines for third straight month: PMI
Japan's manufacturing activity contracted for a third straight month in January as export weakness persisted amid a worsening global outlook, a corporate survey showed on Tuesday.
The au Jibun Bank flash Japan manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) was at a seasonally adjusted 48.9 in January, unchanged from the final reading in the previous month. The soft factory activity clouds policymakers' hopes that key wage talks in the months ahead will offset the squeeze to consumers from a 41-year-high inflation and help sustain the fragile post-pandemic recovery.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) have net-sold shares worth Rs 219.87 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) have net-bought shares worth Rs 434.96 crore on January 23, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Sunteck Realty Q3 pre-sales up 12% at Rs 396 crore
The pre-sales of ~ Rs 396 crores in Q3 FY23, up 12% on YoY basis and 9M FY23 pre-sales stood at ~ Rs 1,066 crores, a growth of 33% on a YoY basis.
Company had collections of ~ Rs 304 crores in Q3 FY23, up 13% on YoY basis and 9M FY23, collections stood at ~ Rs 920 crores registering a growth of 42% on YoY basis.
