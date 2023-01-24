English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    January 24, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade firm in the pre-opening; Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank in focus

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,238 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:50 IST. US markets ended on strong note.

    • Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade firm in the pre-opening; Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank in focus
      Stock Market Today:
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 08:57 AM IST

        Expect market to consolidate in a range in the near term: Siddhartha Khemka

      • 08:51 AM IST

        Monthly e-way bills surge in December, indicating robust GST collections

      • 08:44 AM IST

        Dollar in doldrums as euro near 9-month peak, yen bounces

      • 08:37 AM IST

        Japan's factory activity extends declines for third straight month: PMI

      • 08:22 AM IST

        Avalon Technologies, Udayshivakumar Infra get Sebi's nod to float IPO

      • 08:17 AM IST

        Oil rises slightly; focus on China demand and US outlook

      • 08:13 AM IST

        Gold edges higher as dollar weakens; traders await US data

      • 08:04 AM IST

        Tata Motors confirms delisting from NYSE, termination of ADS programme

      • 07:47 AM IST

        Axis Bank’s Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 5,853 crore

      • 07:44 AM IST

        Wall Street extends rally, powered by tech bounce

      • 07:41 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex61,122.20180.53 +0.30%
      Nifty 5018,183.9565.40 +0.36%
      Nifty Bank42,994.45173.20 +0.40%
      Nifty 50 18,183.95 65.40 (0.36%)
      Tue, Jan 24, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      HUL2,604.007.60 +0.29%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      UltraTechCement6,882.0032.25 +0.47%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      No Best Sector details available.
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      No Worst Sector details available.


    • January 24, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened lower at 81.48 per dollar on Tuesday versus Monday's close of 81.39.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • January 24, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST

      Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.

      At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex was up 77.13 points or 0.13% at 61018.80, and the Nifty was up 75.80 points or 0.42% at 18194.30.

    • January 24, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

      Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

      Domestic equities started the week on positive note propelled by upbeat in global markets, healthy results, and softening crude oil prices. Nifty edged higher on back of buying seen in select heavyweights. The index closed with gains of 91 points (+0.5%) at 18118. 

      Majority of the sectors were in green with IT being the top gainer. Globally, Major Asian markets remain closed on the account of Lunar New Years. 

      In the near term we expect market to consolidate in a range given the sustained selling by FIIs. However, stock specific action might be seen in the market as the Q3 earnings progresses. Apart from results focus this week will also remain on fourth-quarter U.S. GDP data due on Thursday.

    • January 24, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST

      Bond Yields Updates

      Bond Yields Updates
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • January 24, 2023 / 08:51 AM IST

      Monthly e-way bills surge in December, indicating robust GST collections

      Monthly generation of electronic permits required to ship goods within and across states has surged to a record in December, suggesting that GST collection is likely to be robust in January. 

      Monthly e-way bills generated shot up to 84.1 million in December, crossing the 84 million permits raised in September, data available with GSTN showed. October GST revenue collection, which reflects transactions in September, was the second highest at Rs 1.52 lakh crore, which could be surpassed in January.

    • January 24, 2023 / 08:44 AM IST

      Dollar in doldrums as euro near 9-month peak, yen bounces

      The dollar was on the back foot on Tuesday, hovering near a nine-month low to the euro and giving back recent gains against the yen, as traders continued to gauge the risks of a U.S. recession and the path for Federal Reserve policy.

      The US dollar index - which measures the greenback against a basket of six peers, including the euro and yen - slipped 0.09% to 101.92, heading back towards the 7-1/2-month low of 101.51 reached on Wednesday.

      The euro added 0.08% to $1.0879, taking it closer to Monday's peak of $1.0927, the strongest since April.

    • January 24, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST

      Japan's factory activity extends declines for third straight month: PMI

      Japan's manufacturing activity contracted for a third straight month in January as export weakness persisted amid a worsening global outlook, a corporate survey showed on Tuesday.

      The au Jibun Bank flash Japan manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) was at a seasonally adjusted 48.9 in January, unchanged from the final reading in the previous month. The soft factory activity clouds policymakers' hopes that key wage talks in the months ahead will offset the squeeze to consumers from a 41-year-high inflation and help sustain the fragile post-pandemic recovery.

    • January 24, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

      FII and DII data

      Foreign institutional investors (FII) have net-sold shares worth Rs 219.87 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) have net-bought shares worth Rs 434.96 crore on January 23, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • January 24, 2023 / 08:28 AM IST

      Sunteck Realty Q3 pre-sales up 12% at Rs 396 crore

      The pre-sales of ~ Rs 396 crores in Q3 FY23, up 12% on YoY basis and 9M FY23 pre-sales stood at ~ Rs 1,066 crores, a growth of 33% on a YoY basis. 

      Company had collections of ~ Rs 304 crores in Q3 FY23, up 13% on YoY basis and 9M FY23, collections stood at ~ Rs 920 crores registering a growth of 42% on YoY basis.

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes