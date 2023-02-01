English
    LIC on Adani: Positive on our investments in group, they are within prudent norms

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 03:55 PM IST
    State-backed Life Insurance Corp (LIC) managing director and chief executive officer Siddhartha Mohanty reiterated that the insurance company is positive on the investments in the Adani group amid heavy beating in the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate's stocks on February 1.

    Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Mohanty added, "Adani investments are within our prudent norms." adding, "We talk to companies that we invest in as a routine."

    Mohanty's comments in the wake of a US-based short-seller report by Hindenburg Research last week that alleged improper use by the group of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation, as well as concerns about high debt and the valuations of seven listed Adani companies.

    LIC has invested more than $4 billion in the group, which has lost about $66 billion since Hindenburg Research.