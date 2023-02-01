Adani stocks continue to fall despite FPO success as concerns linger

All of the Adani group stocks — barring Adani Wilmar - the recent listing — are part of the MSCI Global Standard Index.

Most Adani Group stocks were trading lower in the morning on February 1, a day after flagship Adani Enterprises successfully closed Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offering (FPO).

At 9.57 am, Adani Enterprises was trading 3.43 percent lower at Rs 2,872.95 on BSE. Other stocks from the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate, too, were in the red.

Adani Transmission was trading 3.19 percent lower at Rs 1,717.35, Adani Green Energy was down 4.25 percent at 1,172.05, Adani Ports was 0.85 percent down at Rs 607.60, Adani Total Gas hit a lower circuit of 10 percent at Rs 1,901.65. Adani Power also hit its 5 percent lower limit at Rs 212.75.

Though the FPO was fully subscribed, retail investors seem to have taken a backseat as the stock price has slid below the FPO price band.

Adani Enterprises is expected to announce the final price for its offering later in the day.

Anchor investors, a part of the qualified institutional buyers, subscribed nearly Rs 6,000 crore worth of shares ahead of the bidding for FPO. One of the anchor investors, IHC, poured in another $400 million, it said in a statement on January 30.

Last week, Adani group shares were hammered after an American short seller, Hindenburg Research, accused the company of using tax havens and flagged debt concerns in a report. In a 413-page rebuttal, the Adani group denied all charges.

A Bloomberg report has said that amid the pounding in the Adani Group stocks, the company has put up millions of dollars worth of shares to maintain its collateral cover on a $1 billion loan.

Adani on January 27 added about $300 million worth of shares for a loan made by a group of banks including Barclays Plc, Bloomberg reported citing source.

MSCI has put out a consultation paper to decide on how they treat the Adani stocks, which are part of its Global Standard Index amid the freefall in the shares.