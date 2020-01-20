App
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNC Infratech share price up 4% on on Rs 639-crore project win

The construction has to be completed in 24 months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
PNC Infratech share price added 4 percent intraday on January 20 after the company bagged a Rs 639-crore national highway project in Uttar Pradesh.

The company has been declared the L1 (lowest) bidder for National Highways Authority of India’s engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project in Uttar Pradesh.

It involves four-laning of highway with paved shoulders from Meerut to Haryana via Shamli in Uttar Pradesh and construction of a bridge over river Yamuna. The construction has to be completed in 24 months.

At 1110 hours, PNC Infratech was quoting at Rs 200.50, up Rs 3.10, or 1.57 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 20, 2020 11:24 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #PNC Infratech

