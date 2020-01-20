PNC Infratech share price up 4% on on Rs 639-crore project win

PNC Infratech share price added 4 percent intraday on January 20 after the company bagged a Rs 639-crore national highway project in Uttar Pradesh.

The company has been declared the L1 (lowest) bidder for National Highways Authority of India’s engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project in Uttar Pradesh.

It involves four-laning of highway with paved shoulders from Meerut to Haryana via Shamli in Uttar Pradesh and construction of a bridge over river Yamuna. The construction has to be completed in 24 months.