MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Don’t miss the fireside chat & roundtable discussion on ‘Designing AI-led solutions for a smarter world’ on Sept 8, 4pm. Know More!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Panacea Biotec share price jumps 10% on shipment of Sputnik V vaccine

The company received necessary clearance from Central Drug Laboratories (CDL), Kasauli on August 31, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
September 07, 2021 / 12:30 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Panacea Biotec share price rose 10 percent intraday on September 7 after company announced the first supplies of 1 million second doses of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund and Panacea Biotec announced supply of the 1st shipment out of 1 million doses of the second component (human adenovirus serotype 5) of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Panacea Biotec for sale in India," said the company in its press release.

This is the first batch of the second component produced and supplied by the company in India.

Doses of the second component of Sputnik V have been manufactured at the Panacea Biotec’s state of the art vaccine manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh.

The company received necessary clearance from Central Drug Laboratories (CDL), Kasauli on August 31, 2021.

Close

Related stories

Full-scale production of Spuntik V started at Panacea Biotec’s facilities this

summer, which are compliant with GMP standards and are prequalified by WHO.

The batch will be distributed through Dr Reddy's which holds the distribution rights for the first 250 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine in India.

“Panacea Biotec is pleased to have successfully produced and dispatched the first batch of Component II (Ad5) of Sputnik V vaccine. More batches are currently under production at our manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh,” said Rajesh Jain, Managing Director of Panacea Biotec.

At 12:07 hrs, Panacea Biotec was quoting at Rs 310.75, up Rs 16.15, or 5.48 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 453.70 and a 52-week low of Rs 171 on 28 May, 2021 and 04 November, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.64 percent below its 52-week high and 81.37 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Panacea Biotec
first published: Sep 7, 2021 12:30 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.