    Neutral Westlife Foodworld; target of Rs 800: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Westlife Foodworld with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated January 31, 2023.

    February 02, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Westlife Foodworld

    WLDL reported a healthy and broadly in-line operating performance in 3QFY23. While SSSG was better than our expectation, sales, gross profit and EBITDA were in line. Management has maintained its store expansion target of 35-40 for FY23 despite adding only 15 stores (net) in 9MFY23.  WLDL’s medium- to long-term earnings growth prospects are constrained by an increase in royalty and limited scope for gross margin improvement, with over 80% of its stores already having McCafé outlets. We maintain our Neutral rating.


