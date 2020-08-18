Neutral The Ramco Cements; target of Rs 620: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on The Ramco Cements

The Ramco Cement’s (TRCL) 1QFY21 results highlight the company’s continued market share gains. Volumes declined only 28% YoY for TRCL (v/s 53% YoY decline for regional peer India Cements). Cement EBITDA/t also improved to INR1,283 (+34% QoQ), led by higher prices in the South. We maintain our FY21/FY22E EPS estimates and retain Neutral rating as valuation at 13.0x FY22E EV/EBITDA prices in the benefit of the expansion-led market share gains. Commissioning timelines of ongoing expansions have also been pushed ahead by 2-3 months due to COVID-19 disruption.

Outlook

The stock trades at 13.0x FY22E EV/EBITDA and USD121/t of capacity which are a significant premium to peers. We value it at 12x FY22E EV/EBITDA (in line with 10-yr average) to arrive at TP of INR620. Maintain Neutral.

