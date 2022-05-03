English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Tata Chemicals; target of Rs 1045: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Tata Chemicals with a target price of Rs 1045 in its research report dated May 01, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 03, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Chemicals


    Consolidated EBITDA exceeded our estimate, with a strong operating performance across key geographies, primarily driven by India, the US, Africa, and the UK. Volume growth was steady. However, growth in Soda Ash realization was resilient across key geographies. Globally, demand for Soda Ash has been buoyant, with a favorable demand-supply scenario. All plants across the industry are running at 95% utilization levels. Strong incremental demand is accruing from lithium carbonate batteries and solar panels. The spot market is witnessing a tight demand-supply situation, which will benefit TTCH. The challenging environment of inflated input costs (energy and freight) is likely to persist.


    Outlook


    Factoring the strong operating performance in 4QFY22, we have raised our FY23/FY24 EBITDA estimate by 5% each. We maintain our Neutral rating with a SoTP-based TP of INR1,045/share.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Tata Chemicals
    first published: May 3, 2022 12:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.