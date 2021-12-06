MARKET NEWS

Neutral Siemens; target of Rs 2065: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Siemens with a target price of Rs 2065 in its research report dated December 04, 2021.

December 06, 2021 / 02:27 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Siemens


After the brief resumption of execution over 1HFY21, the second COVID wave once again disrupted the end markets. While capex in the Automobile sector remained subdued in FY21, end markets such as Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, Metro, Railways, Steel and Cement, and Power T&D saw an uptick in ordering activity. In the Buildings segment, while ordering activity declined for the industry, it stood flat YoY for Siemens (SIEM) as it was able to tap certain pockets of growth.



Outlook


We maintain our estimates and remain Neutral, with TP of INR2,065/share (core business: 42x FY24E EPS). We prefer ABB over SIEM at current valuations to play the niche theme of Industrial Automation and LT to play the capex cycle recovery.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Dec 6, 2021 02:27 pm

