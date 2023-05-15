Neutral Relaxo Footwears; target of Rs 810: Motilal Oswal

Neutral

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Relaxo Footwears

RLXF’s price cuts in the last few quarters have translated into healthy market share recovery from the unorganized players, driving healthy 24% volume growth. Subsequently, revenue/EBITDA increased 10%/6% YoY (in line). The 200bp YoY decline in gross margins was due to the price reduction. The cleanup of old high-priced inventory and the steady costs of raw materials could potentially lead to growth and improved margins in the future. We have largely maintained estimates building Revenue/PAT CAGR of 18%/53% over FY23-25. RLXF has a strong cash generation capability, with a historically healthy 20%+ RoEs. The stock trading at 60x FY25 P/E appears rich, hence, we reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock.

Outlook

We ascribe a P/E of 55x on FY25 EPS to arrive at our TP of INR810. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Relaxo Footwears - 13 -05 - 2023 - moti