English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral MAX Financial Services; target of Rs 900: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on MAX Financial Services with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated August 10, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 16, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST
    Neutral

    Neutral

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on MAX Financial Services

    MAX Financial Services (MAXLIFE) reported a healthy performance in 1QFY24 with APE/VNB growth of 10%/16% YoY, while VNB margins came in at 22.2%. The performance was broadly in line with our estimates. In 1QFY24, all products demonstrated a YoY growth, except for ULIPs, which declined 27% YoY (down 56% QoQ). Retail protection was up 26% YoY/down 23% QoQ. Group protection grew 10% YoY/ 36% QoQ. Total protection increased 16% YoY, while PAR business grew 10% YoY. Non-par savings rose 55% YoY (down 71% QoQ).


    Outlook

    We estimate a 14% APE CAGR over FY23-25, thus driving 10% VNB CAGR over FY23-25E. We reiterate our Neutral stance with a revised TP of INR900, premised on 2.0x Mar’25E EV and a holding company discount of 20%.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    MAX Financial Services - 15 -08 - 2023 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Max Financial Services #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 01:52 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!