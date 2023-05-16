English
    Neutral MAX Financial Services; target of Rs 750: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on MAX Financial Services with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated May 15, 2023.

    May 16, 2023 / 11:17 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on MAX Financial Services

    MAX Financial Services (MAXLIFE) reported a stable quarter on the back of healthy VNB margin of 30.3%. VNB margin was aided by strong growth in VNB (16% beat) and APE (7% beat) due to increased demand before the budgetary changes. Non-PAR maintained its robust momentum, led by the annuity business, while other segments also saw a sequential recovery.  Growth in APE was driven by the proprietary channels, which rose 90% YoY and contributed ~41% to overall APE. The banca channel’s APE also recovered with 13% YoY growth (+41% QoQ). Management expects the banca channel’s growth to improve further.

    Outlook

    We estimate a 15% APE CAGR over FY23-25, leading to a 13% VNB CAGR. Maintain Neutral with a revised TP of INR750, premised on 1.8x Sep’24E EV and a holding company discount of 20%.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
