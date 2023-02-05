English
    Neutral Godrej Properties; target of Rs 1300: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Godrej Properties with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated February 02, 2023.

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Godrej Properties

    GPL reported its highest ever sales bookings of INR32.5b, which more than doubled YoY and were 35% ahead of estimates. For 9MFY23, pre-sales stood at INR82b, up 77% YoY, and exceeded INR78b of bookings reported in FY22. Sales volume doubled YoY and spiked 63% QoQ to 4.4msf. Blended realizations increased 5% YoY but declined 17% QoQ to ~INR7,350/sq. ft.  The record performance was driven by highest ever contribution from ongoing projects (2.6msf) as launches were moderate at 2.9msf (across four projects) and contributed 27% (INR 8.6b) to overall sales. GPL is planning to launch 6.7msf of projects in 4QFY23, and hence, expect another strong quarter of pre-sales performance. We increase our FY23E pre-sales to INR115b, on the back of higher-than-expected pre-sales in 3Q.

    Outlook

    We reiterate our Neutral rating with an unchanged TP of INR1,300, with a potential upside of 12%.