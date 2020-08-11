172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|neutral-dcb-bank-target-of-rs-90-motilal-oswal-5678641.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 06:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral DCB Bank ; target of Rs 90: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on DCB Bank with a target price of Rs 90 in its research report dated August 08, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on DCB Bank


DCB Bank's (DCBB) 1QFY21 operating profits were in line while lower provisions supported earnings. Business growth moderated and is expected to remain weak. Margins are under pressure (declined 22bp sequentially). While the moratorium book plunged to ~26% (v/s 60% earlier), we remain watchful of the outlook ahead. We have cut our estimate by ~4% each for FY21/FY22E, factoring in the moderation in business growth/fee income. However, it was slightly offset by lower opex. Maintain Neutral.



Outlook


We have cut our PAT estimates by 4% each to factor in further moderation in business growth/fee income trends, which was slightly offset by lower opex. We estimate DCBB to deliver FY22E RoA/RoE at 0.8%/9.0%. Maintain Neutral with revised TP of INR90 (0.8x FY22E ABV).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 11, 2020 06:58 pm

tags #DCB Bank #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations

