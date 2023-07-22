Neutral Can Fin Home; target of Rs 900: Motilal Oswal

neutral

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Can Fin Home

Can Fin Homes (CANF) reported a healthy operational performance in 1QFY24, with 13% YoY growth in PAT to ~INR1.84b, driven by lower opex. Credit costs stood at INR137m in 1QFY24 (our est. ~INR125m) because of slippages from the restructured pool of advances. Repricing of ~INR55b of loans in 1QFY24 and incremental disbursements at higher interest rates led to a sequential improvement of ~45bp in yields. Higher yields offset the 30bp QoQ rise in CoF, leading to a ~15bp QoQ improvement in NIM to ~3.6%. Further, repricing of ~INR125b of loans over the next two quarters will help CANF sustain (or even improve) the yields from hereon. We estimate NIM of ~3.5% in FY24/FY25. We model an AUM/PAT CAGR of 16% each over FY23-25E with RoA/RoE of 2%/~18% in FY25.

Outlook

We estimate a 16% CAGR in each of NII/PPOP/PAT over FY23-25 and RoA of 2% and RoE of 18% in FY25. Downgrade to Neutral with a TP of INR900 (based on 2.3x FY25E BVPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Can Fin Homes - 21 -07 - 2023 - moti