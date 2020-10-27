172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|neutral-biocon-target-of-rs-400-motilal-oswal-6024121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 06:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Biocon; target of Rs 400: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Biocon with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated October 23, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Biocon


Biocon (BIOS) delivered lower-than-expected performance for the quarter, largely weighed by operational challenges. It remains on track to a) improve traction in commercialized products and b) build a product pipeline of both biosimilars as well as generics. We cut our EPS estimate by 15%/10% for FY21/FY22, factoring in a delay in the ramp-up of biosimilars (Pegfilgrastim/Trastuzumab) and reduced operating leverage. We continue to value BIOS at 30x 12M forward earnings to arrive at price target of INR400 (from INR450 earlier). We maintain Neutral on the stock as current valuations adequately capture potential biosimilar-led upsides in earnings.



Outlook


We continue valuing BIOS at 30x and roll our TP to INR400 (prior: INR450) on a 12M forward earnings basis. Maintain Neutral.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 06:58 pm

tags #Biocon #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations

