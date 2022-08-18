English
    Neutral Ahluwalia Contracts (India); target of Rs 466: YES Securities

    YES Securities recommended Neutral rating on Ahluwalia Contracts (India) with a target price of Rs 466 in its research report dated August 16, 2022.

    August 18, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on Ahluwalia Contracts (India)


    Ahluwalia Contracts (AHLU) reported revenue of Rs6.1bn (our estimate Rs7bn) while EBITDAM came at 9.9% (below our estimates at 11.5%) on account of input cost pressure. Margin is expected to improve from 2HFY23 with softening of commodity prices and better project execution. During 1QFY23, the company has bagged projects worth Rs28.6bn taking its order book to Rs82bn (3x TTM revenue) thereby providing revenue visibility for next 3 years. Further with strong tender pipeline of Rs50bn already bided / planning to bid, management expects healthy order inflow of Rs40bn in FY23E. Going forward management plans to increase the share in private sector from 19% in 1Q. For FY23E, management has given strong revenue guidance in the range of 15-20% with EBITDAM of 12%. We remain positive on AHLU from a long-term perspective given its 1) sound business strategy, 2) prudent selection of orders (state and central), 3) focus on asset light business model, 4) better working capital management. On the back of a) strong order inflow, b) healthy order book, c) RM prices stabilizing, and d) strong guidance given from the management we expect revenues/PAT CAGR of 15%/29% over FY22-24E.



    Outlook


    However due to the recent run-up in the stock price we have revised our rating to ‘NEUTRAL’ with a TP of Rs466 valuing the stock at 12x FY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Ahluwalia Contracts (India) - 170822 - yes

    Tags: #Ahluwalia Contracts India #neutral #Recommendations #Yes Securities
    first published: Aug 18, 2022 06:48 pm
