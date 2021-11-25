MARKET NEWS

Mukta Arts share price locked at 10% upper circuit on launch of new properties

Mukta A2 Cinemas opened today its 4 screen property at Rajyash Rise in Ahmedabad, it added.

November 25, 2021 / 01:10 PM IST
 
 
Mukta Arts share price locked at 10 percent upper circuit on November 25 after the company launched new properties at Ahmedabad, Punjab and Orissa. There were pending buy orders of 6,508 shares, with no sellers available.

"Mukta A2 Cinemas a subsidiary of Mukta Arts announced the launch of its new properties at Ahmedabad, Punjab and Orissa," company said in its release. Mukta A2 Cinemas opened today its 4 screen property at Rajyash Rise in Ahmedabad, it added.

Also, after resumption of cinema operations post lockdown period Mukta Arts opened 2 screens multiplex at Ropar, Punjab on August 19, 2021 and 3 Screen multiplex at Raygada, Orissa on October 28, 2021.

With addition of these above mentioned 9 screens, the screen count of Mukta A2 Cinemas goes upto 55 screens apart from 6 in Bahrain and 14 screens under its JV with Asian Cinemas. So total screen count goes to 75 screens in all.

At 11:23 hrs Mukta Arts was quoting at Rs 50.80, up Rs 4.60, or 9.96 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 54 and a 52-week low of Rs 25.60 on 09 November, 2021 and 27 April, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.93 percent below its 52-week high and 98.44 percent above its 52-week low.
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Mukta Arts
first published: Nov 25, 2021 01:10 pm

