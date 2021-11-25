MARKET NEWS

English
November 25, 2021 / 11:34 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high, Nifty reclaims 17,500; RIL top gainer, metals, banks under pressure

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank, metal, capital goods, power and FMCG stock are under pressure, while IT, pharma and realty indices trading in the green. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading flat.

  • November 25, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    Mukta Arts share price locked at 10 percent upper circuit on November 25 after company launched new properties at Ahmedabad, Punjab and Orissa. 

    "Mukta A2 Cinemas a subsidiary of Mukta Arts announced the launch of its new properties at Ahmedabad, Punjab and Orissa," company said in its release. 

    Mukta A2 Cinemas opened today its 4 screen property at Rajyash Rise in Ahmedabad, it added.

    Also, after resumption of cinema operations post lockdown period Mukta Arts opened 2 screens multiplex at Ropar, Punjab on August 19, 2021 and 3 Screen multiplex at Raygada, Orissa on October 28, 2021.

    With addition of these above mentioned 9 screens, the screen count of Mukta A2 Cinemas goes upto 55 screens apart from 6 in Bahrain and 14 screens under its JV with Asian Cinemas. So total screen count goes to 75 screens in all.

  • November 25, 2021 / 11:32 AM IST

  • November 25, 2021 / 11:21 AM IST

    Amit Pabari, MD at CR Forex Advisors:

    With the labor market's recovery picking up steam, falling unemployment claims, and rising inflationary pressures, expectations are high that it would be difficult for Fed to hold actual tapering for long and could turn them hawkish for rate hikes in the upcoming December meeting. 

    That apart, surging COVID-19 cases globally, and the re-imposition of lockdowns in Europe has helped to uplift the dollar. 

    Given the above factors, the USDINR pair shall be under pressure, with likely to move near 74.80-90 levels in the near term and then towards 75.30-75.50 levels in the medium term.

  • November 25, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST

    Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is up 112.45 points or 0.19% at 58453.44, and the Nifty added 25.70 points or 0.15% at 17440.70.

  • November 25, 2021 / 10:48 AM IST

    Likhita Chepa, Senior Research Analyst, Capitalvia Global Research Ltd.

    The Indian benchmarks started today with gap-down opening amid weak global cues and selling across sectors. 

    There will be some cautiousness with Crisil ratings report that the demand growth for petrol and diesel is going to be severely impacted due to push towards compressed natural gas (CNG), ethanol blending and electric vehicles. 

    Some support may come as an SBI research report stated that the country’s GDP growth is likely to be around 8.1 percent in the second quarter of the current fiscal year and in the range of 9.3-9.6 percent during fiscal 2022.  

    Our research suggests that the levels of 16700-17000 may act as an important support level in the market. If the market sustained above the support of 16700, we can expect it to trade in the range of 16700-17500.

  • November 25, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST

    Star Health IPO shares trade with double-digit premium in grey market

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health and Allied Insurance Company shares recorded strong demand in the grey market, trading with double-digit premium on the very first day after setting the price band for its public issue.

    The company will launch its initial public offering for subscription on November 30 and the offer will close on December 2. The price band has been fixed at Rs 870-900 per equity share.

    Star Health shares are available at a price of Rs 1,050 in the grey market at a premium of Rs 150 or 16.7 percent over the upper price band of Rs 900, as per the IPO Watch and IPO Central.

  • November 25, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST

    Rupee Opens:

    Indian rupee opened 16 paise lower at 74.55 per dollar on against previous close of 74.39.

    The US dollar rose 0.38% yesterday amid improved economic data from the US. Weekly jobless claims fell sharply to the lowest level in 52 years. Further, FOMC meeting minutes showed that some officials are prepared to accelerate the pace of ending bond buying programme and raise rates sooner than anticipated if inflation does not moderate. Additionally, core PCE price index showed inflation remained elevated in October, said ICICI Direct.

    Rupee future maturing on November 26 appreciated by 0.06% yesterday as some foreign banks sold dollar. However, sharp gains were prevented on persistent FII outflows and firm dollar, it added.

  • November 25, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    Siemens share price plunged nearly 8 percent to Rs 2,099.40 after the company reported its fourth quarter earnings for FY21.

    Siemens' Q4 (July-September) net profit was down 7.2% at Rs 330.9 crore versus Rs 356.7 crore in the same period last fiscal.

    Its revenue was up 21.1% at Rs 4,296.1 crore versus Rs 3,546.8 crore YoY.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was down 1.9% at Rs 447.2 crore versus Rs 456 crore and margin at 10.4% versus 12.9%, YoY.

    The company has recommended a dividend of Rs 8 per equity share for the financial year ended September 2021.

  • November 25, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST

    Market at 10 AM

    Benchmark indices were trading lower with Nifty below 17400 with selling seen in the bank, metal, capital goods, power and FMCG names. 

    The Sensex was down 143.01 points or 0.25% at 58197.98, and the Nifty was down 47.20 points or 0.27% at 17367.80. About 1569 shares have advanced, 1167 shares declined, and 106 shares are unchanged.

  • November 25, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST

    BSE Realty index added 1 percent led by the Godrej Properties, Prestige Estate, Sobha

  • November 25, 2021 / 09:48 AM IST

    Go Fashion IPO share allotment likely today

    After a stellar subscription to the IPO, investors are keenly watching the share allotment of Go Fashion India, the operator of women’s bottom-wear brand Go Colors. The allotment is expected to be finalised later on November 25.

    The Rs 1,014-crore public issue received overwhelming response from investors, subscribing 135.46 times during November 17-22. Non-institutional investors put in bids 262.08 times the portion set aside for them, and the reserved portion of qualified institutional investors was booked 100.73 times, while the retail investors bought shares 49.70 times the reserved portion.

    The listing of its equity shares will take place on November 30, which experts feel is expected to be very strong, given the hefty grey market premium, higher return ratios and gross margins, and strong IPO subscription.

Video of the day

