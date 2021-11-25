Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high, Nifty reclaims 17,500; RIL top gainer, metals, banks under pressure

November 25, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST

Mukta Arts share price locked at 10 percent upper circuit on November 25 after company launched new properties at Ahmedabad, Punjab and Orissa.

"Mukta A2 Cinemas a subsidiary of Mukta Arts announced the launch of its new properties at Ahmedabad, Punjab and Orissa," company said in its release.

Mukta A2 Cinemas opened today its 4 screen property at Rajyash Rise in Ahmedabad, it added.

Also, after resumption of cinema operations post lockdown period Mukta Arts opened 2 screens multiplex at Ropar, Punjab on August 19, 2021 and 3 Screen multiplex at Raygada, Orissa on October 28, 2021.

With addition of these above mentioned 9 screens, the screen count of Mukta A2 Cinemas goes upto 55 screens apart from 6 in Bahrain and 14 screens under its JV with Asian Cinemas. So total screen count goes to 75 screens in all.