MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Kaveri Seed shares rise after board approves buyback of shares

The company's board approved a proposal to buyback equity shares worth up to Rs 120 crore. It proposes to buyback shares at maximum price of Rs 850 each

Moneycontrol News
August 26, 2021 / 12:49 PM IST
Kaveri Seed Company | The company approved the buyback of equity shares up to Rs 120 crore at a price up to Rs 850 per share.

Kaveri Seed Company | The company approved the buyback of equity shares up to Rs 120 crore at a price up to Rs 850 per share.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kaveri Seed Company share price added a percent on August 26 intraday, a day after the company approved buyback of shares.

The company's board approved a proposal to buyback equity shares worth up to Rs 120 crore. It proposes to buyback shares at maximum price of Rs 850 each.

The indicative maximum number of equity shares proposed to be bought back at the maximum buyback size and maximum buyback would be 14,11,780 equity shares, which represent approximately 2.34 percent of the paid up shares of the company.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

The stock was trading at Rs 589.10, up Rs 10.30, or 1.78 percent at 12:05 hours. It touched an intraday high of Rs 596.00 and an intraday low of Rs 582.

Close

Related stories

The company said it will utilise at least 50 percent of the amount earmarked as the maximum buyback size for the buyback amounting to Rs 60,00,06,500. Based on the minimum buyback size and maximum buyback price, the company would purchase a minimum of 7,05,890 equity shares.

Mithun Chand, Executive Director of Kaveri Seed Company in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said that the company is looking for inorganic opportunities due to the cash in the balance sheet.

"Promoters will not participate in the buyback. The firm is looking at R&D programme or technology tie-up in inorganic opportunity," he said.

"Monsoon has been late and erratic and expect a good season for Rabi crop. The firm expects revenue growth of 15-20 percent," he added.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Kaveri Seed
first published: Aug 26, 2021 12:49 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.