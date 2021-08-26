MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
August 26, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; power stocks gain, RIL top gainer

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian benchmark indices are trading flat amid mixed global cues and monthly F&O expiry. Among sectors, power index up 1 percent, while some selling seen in the banking names, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices up marginally.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex56,024.8780.66 +0.14%
    Nifty 5016,659.8525.20 +0.15%
    Nifty Bank35,517.60-68.65 -0.19%
    Nifty 50 16,659.85 25.20 (0.15%)
    Thu, Aug 26, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    HDFC Life697.9010.35 +1.51%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Bharti Airtel600.00-12.45 -2.03%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT34340.80256.90 +0.75%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5455.35-18.70 -0.34%


  • August 26, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST

    BSE Power index added 1 percent led by the Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Thermax

  • August 26, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST

    Wockhardt, Jemincare partner for novel respiratory antibiotic Nafithromycin

    Wockhardt Bio AG – a subsidiary of Wockhardt and Jiangxi Jemincare Group Company Limited, China (Jemincare), have partnered for Wockhardt’s novel patented antibiotic WCK 4873 in People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and other respiratory tract infections.

    Wockhardt was quoting at Rs 458.70, up Rs 22.10, or 5.06 percent on the BSE.

  • August 26, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • August 26, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    Despite the rich valuations and the uncertainty surrounding Covid, markets continue to be resilient in the developed world, especially the mother market US. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq set another record yesterday.

    Among emerging markets, India is the clear outperformer with Nifty returning 18.97% YTD. This is in sharp contrast to the poor returns YTD in other emerging markets like Indonesia and Brazil and negative returns in markets like Malaysia and the Philippines. An important factor that distinguishes India is the enthusiastic participation of retail investors who have been buying all stocks being sold by the FIIs who have been selling consistently during the last several days. 

    Stability in the US market indicates that the market doesn't expect any market-moving announcements from the Fed at the Jackson Hole symposium. Therefore, if the Fed chief makes any mildly hawkish statement regarding the normalization of monetary policy or tapering on August 27th, markets may respond negatively to that.

  • August 26, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on flat note on August 26 amid mixed global cues.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 2.91 points or 0.01% at 55947.12, and the Nifty was up 2.80 points or 0.02% at 16637.50. About 1005 shares have advanced, 525 shares declined, and 77 shares are unchanged.

  • August 26, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:
     
    Indian markets are likely to open flat to positive on the back of mixed global cues, on optimism about growth and on hopes that Federal Reserve may not begin tapering its bond-buying program anytime soon. US markets ended higher amid optimism about growth and key Federal Reserve event later this week.

  • August 26, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex was up 126.75 points or 0.23% at 56070.96, and the Nifty was down 4 points or 0.02% at 16630.70.

  • August 26, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

    Going ahead, all-important US Fed's Jackson Hole symposium, will be closely watched for further market direction. Market has been witnessing a rotation from mid to large caps – a phenomena we believe could continue in the near term given the sharp outperformance of the broader market in the last 18 months. 

    From the long term perspective, the overall trend of the market remains positive led by the opening up of the economy, improving economic data points and pickup in vaccinations. Hence, investors can take advantage of the current volatility and build their positions in good quality stocks from medium to long term perspective whenever there are dips in the market.

  • August 26, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST

    Crude Updates:

    Oil fell on Thursday for the first session in four amid renewed concerns about demand recovery as more restrictions are imposed to curb COVID-19 infections.

  • August 26, 2021 / 08:45 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,071.83 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 151.39 crore in the Indian equity market on August 25, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.