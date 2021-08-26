Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; power stocks gain, RIL top gainer

August 26, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

Despite the rich valuations and the uncertainty surrounding Covid, markets continue to be resilient in the developed world, especially the mother market US. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq set another record yesterday.

Among emerging markets, India is the clear outperformer with Nifty returning 18.97% YTD. This is in sharp contrast to the poor returns YTD in other emerging markets like Indonesia and Brazil and negative returns in markets like Malaysia and the Philippines. An important factor that distinguishes India is the enthusiastic participation of retail investors who have been buying all stocks being sold by the FIIs who have been selling consistently during the last several days.

Stability in the US market indicates that the market doesn't expect any market-moving announcements from the Fed at the Jackson Hole symposium. Therefore, if the Fed chief makes any mildly hawkish statement regarding the normalization of monetary policy or tapering on August 27th, markets may respond negatively to that.