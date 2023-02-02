English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Live: Commodities live: Metals stage gains
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    ITC nears Rs 400 mark; why costlier cigarettes are great news for shareholders

    The stock took a beating after the Budget hiked the National Calamity Contingent duty but the scrip recovered swiftly when it emerged that the hike was not steep and closed in the green

    Shailaja Mohapatra
    February 02, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST
    ITC

    ITC

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    There's no stopping diversified conglomerate ITC's bull run. The stock is only 3 percent away from the Rs 400 mark and is trading at an all-time high.

    And, that too after taking a beating a day earlier after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget for 2023-24 announced a hike in National Calamity Contingent (NCCD) duty, only to recover swiftly and close in green.

    At 12.15 pm on February 2, the stock was quoting at Rs 381.30 apiece on the NSE, up 5.51 percent amid heavy volumes of 34.6 million shares. Earlier in the day, it had hit an all-time high of Rs 384.70 apiece.

    Follow our market blog for all the action