Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 17,600; ITC, Britannia top gainers

Pankaj Kumar resigns as director & chairman of GSFC
Pankaj Kumar, IAS resigned as chairman and director of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consequent upon his superannuation as Chief Secretary to Government of Gujarat.
Pankaj Kumar resigns as director & chairman of GSFC
Indices trade higher in the volatile session
BSE Smallcap index up 1 percent supported by Zuari Agro Chemicals, Sterling Tools, Zuari Industries
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order for ethanol plants
UTI Asset Management Company Q3 profit falls 53% YoY to Rs 60 crore
Morgan Stanley keeps 'Overweight' rating on Jubilant FoodWorks, target Rs 560
Indiabulls Housing Finance | HSBC Global AMC sells 0.37 percent stake via open market on Jan 30
IDFC First Bank says: Comfortable with exposure of Adani group; it has strong cash flows & operating model
About 1753 shares have advanced, 1274 shares declined, and 116 shares are unchanged
Morgan Stanley 'Overweight' rating on Britannia Industries, target at Rs 4,427
Deepak Fertilizers to purchase natural gas from Gujarat State Petroleum
BSE Oil & Gas index slips 2.5 percent dragged by Adani Total Gas, HPCL, Petronet LNG
BSE Power index falls 3 percent dragged by Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Adani Power
UPL Q3 net profit rises 16% YoY to Rs 1,087 crore
RPG Life Sciences Q3 profit spikes 31% YoY to Rs 19.11 crore, revenue climbs 13%
Promoter Biocon offloads 9.96% stake in Syngene International
Indices trade flat amid volatility; IT, FMCG gain, oil & gas, power drag
Nifty PSU Bank index up 0.4 percent led by PNB, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra
Ashok Leyland gains 3% after company reports strong sales in January
Britannia Industries gains on Q3 profit jumping 156% YoY to Rs 932 crore
Nifty Metal index sheds 1 percent dragged by Adani Enterprises, Jindal Steel, Hindalco Industries
Asian shares jump, dollar eases after Jerome Powell comments
BSE Information Technology index up 1 percent led by Brightcom Group, Coforge, Cyient
Adani group stocks locked in lower circuit post FPO withdrawal
Domestic equities could see a weaker opening: Prashanth Tapse
State-run OMCs receive Rs 30,000 crore for capital support
Gold scales late-April highs after dovish Fed
Oil prices rise after US Fed hikes rates, weakening the dollar
US Fed unveils smaller rate hike but signals inflation fight not over
Adani bonds hit distress levels, FPO withdrawn amid pressure over Hindenburg report
Asian markets trade higher with Hang Seng, Taiwan Weighted up 0.5 percent each
Wall Street rallies as Fed's Jerome Powell nods to easing inflation after rate hike
Britannia Q3 net profit zooms 151% to Rs 932 crore led by one time gain
SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|59,844.67
|136.59
|+0.23%
|Nifty 50
|17,615.25
|-1.05
|-0.01%
|Nifty Bank
|40,446.45
|-66.55
|-0.16%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|ITC
|381.00
|19.60
|+5.42%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Adani Enterpris
|1,957.35
|-178.00
|-8.34%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|45971.20
|1012.90
|+2.25%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Energy
|22884.50
|-518.30
|-2.21%
Pankaj Kumar, IAS resigned as chairman and director of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consequent upon his superannuation as Chief Secretary to Government of Gujarat.
|Company
|CMP
|High Low
|Gain from Day's Low
|ITC
|380.90
| 384.50
360.75
|5.59%
|SBI
|524.50
| 532.70
502.55
|4.37%
|IndusInd Bank
|1,065.20
| 1,073.00
1,029.90
|3.43%
|ICICI Bank
|854.00
| 855.55
826.60
|3.31%
|Axis Bank
|864.55
| 865.60
837.90
|3.18%
|Bharti Airtel
|779.40
| 781.10
756.05
|3.09%
|M&M
|1,370.00
| 1,378.00
1,330.15
|3%
|UltraTechCement
|7,197.00
| 7,308.00
7,010.30
|2.66%
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,756.75
| 1,759.35
1,724.95
|1.84%
|Infosys
|1,579.95
| 1,584.00
1,552.25
|1.78%
Benchmark indices were trading marginally higher in the volatile session.
The Sensex was up 153.53 points or 0.26% at 59861.61, and the Nifty was up 6.20 points or 0.04% at 17622.50. About 1832 shares have advanced, 1304 shares declined, and 103 shares are unchanged.
Top Stock Gainers on Nifty (Intra-day)
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|ITC
|382.00
|5.7
|33.70m
|Britannia
|4,545.00
|3.98
|1.11m
|IndusInd Bank
|1,065.75
|2.29
|2.42m
|Infosys
|1,577.05
|1.67
|3.26m
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,914.95
|1.67
|229.10k
Top Stock Losers on Nifty (Intra-day)
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Adani Enterpris
|1,944.00
|-8.96
|15.28m
|UPL
|699.25
|-5.78
|4.95m
|HDFC Life
|491.00
|-4.79
|11.42m
|Adani Ports
|480.35
|-2.99
|63.19m
|Hero Motocorp
|2,647.00
|-2.94
|176.15k
Isgec Heavy Engineering has received an order for 500 KLPD ethanol plant on syrup, and 100 KLPD ethanol/extra neutral alcohol (ENA) plant on grain on turnkey basis from Panchganga Sugar and Power, Maharashtra.
Buzzing
UTI Asset Management Company has registered a 53% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 60 crore for December FY23 quarter, impacted by lower topline and net loss on fair value changes.
Revenue from operations at Rs 295 crore for the quarter fell by 4.3% compared to year-ago period as net gain on fair value changes nil in Q3FY23 against Rs 20.5 crore in Q3FY22.
UTI Asset Management Company was quoting at Rs 736.80, down Rs 5.60, or 0.75 percent.
Overweight rating, target cut to Rs 560 per share
Q3 earnings missed estimates
Sentiment towards near-term earnings is less optimistic, see valuation support
See better disclosures, strong store expansion momentum, new loyalty program
Good response, & calibrated expansion for Popeyes
Operatin leverage, weak near-term outlook & decision to shut down ChefBoss & Ekdum
|Company
|Quantity
|Price
|Value(Cr)
|Adani Ports
|62320
|481.55
|3
|Adani Ports
|21307
|480.7
|1.02
|Adani Ports
|23967
|478.55
|1.15
|Adani Ports
|37497
|480.1
|1.8
|Apollo Hospital
|2663
|4247.6
|1.13