Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 17,600; ITC, Britannia top gainers

February 02, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

UTI Asset Management Company has registered a 53% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 60 crore for December FY23 quarter, impacted by lower topline and net loss on fair value changes.

Revenue from operations at Rs 295 crore for the quarter fell by 4.3% compared to year-ago period as net gain on fair value changes nil in Q3FY23 against Rs 20.5 crore in Q3FY22.

UTI Asset Management Company was quoting at Rs 736.80, down Rs 5.60, or 0.75 percent.