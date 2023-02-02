English
    February 02, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 17,600; ITC, Britannia top gainers

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE midcap index is flat, while smallcap index up 1 percent.

      • 12:12 PM IST

        Pankaj Kumar resigns as director & chairman of GSFC

      • 12:03 PM IST

        Indices trade higher in the volatile session

      • 11:38 AM IST

        BSE Smallcap index up 1 percent supported by Zuari Agro Chemicals, Sterling Tools, Zuari Industries

      • 11:36 AM IST

        Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order for ethanol plants

      • 11:30 AM IST

        UTI Asset Management Company Q3 profit falls 53% YoY to Rs 60 crore

      • 11:29 AM IST

        Morgan Stanley keeps 'Overweight' rating on Jubilant FoodWorks, target Rs 560

      • 11:20 AM IST

        Indiabulls Housing Finance | HSBC Global AMC sells 0.37 percent stake via open market on Jan 30

      • 11:07 AM IST

        IDFC First Bank says: Comfortable with exposure of Adani group; it has strong cash flows & operating model

      • 11:01 AM IST

        About 1753 shares have advanced, 1274 shares declined, and 116 shares are unchanged

      • 10:49 AM IST

        Morgan Stanley 'Overweight' rating on Britannia Industries, target at Rs 4,427

      • 10:37 AM IST

        Deepak Fertilizers to purchase natural gas from Gujarat State Petroleum

      • 10:33 AM IST

        BSE Oil & Gas index slips 2.5 percent dragged by Adani Total Gas, HPCL, Petronet LNG

      • 10:22 AM IST

        BSE Power index falls 3 percent dragged by Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Adani Power

      • 10:20 AM IST

        UPL Q3 net profit rises 16% YoY to Rs 1,087 crore

      • 10:14 AM IST

        RPG Life Sciences Q3 profit spikes 31% YoY to Rs 19.11 crore, revenue climbs 13%

      • 10:06 AM IST

        Promoter Biocon offloads 9.96% stake in Syngene International

      • 10:01 AM IST

        Indices trade flat amid volatility; IT, FMCG gain, oil & gas, power drag

      • 10:00 AM IST

        Nifty PSU Bank index up 0.4 percent led by PNB, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra

      • 09:53 AM IST

        Ashok Leyland gains 3% after company reports strong sales in January

      • 09:47 AM IST

        Britannia Industries gains on Q3 profit jumping 156% YoY to Rs 932 crore

      • 09:41 AM IST

        Nifty Metal index sheds 1 percent dragged by Adani Enterprises, Jindal Steel, Hindalco Industries

      • 09:34 AM IST

        Asian shares jump, dollar eases after Jerome Powell comments

      • 09:31 AM IST

        BSE Information Technology index up 1 percent led by Brightcom Group, Coforge, Cyient

      • 09:22 AM IST

        Adani group stocks locked in lower circuit post FPO withdrawal

      • 08:45 AM IST

        Domestic equities could see a weaker opening: Prashanth Tapse

      • 08:42 AM IST

        State-run OMCs receive Rs 30,000 crore for capital support

      • 08:28 AM IST

        Gold scales late-April highs after dovish Fed

      • 08:19 AM IST

        Oil prices rise after US Fed hikes rates, weakening the dollar

      • 08:05 AM IST

        US Fed unveils smaller rate hike but signals inflation fight not over

      • 08:01 AM IST

        Adani bonds hit distress levels, FPO withdrawn amid pressure over Hindenburg report

      • 07:55 AM IST

        Asian markets trade higher with Hang Seng, Taiwan Weighted up 0.5 percent each

      • 07:51 AM IST

        Wall Street rallies as Fed's Jerome Powell nods to easing inflation after rate hike

      • 07:47 AM IST

        Britannia Q3  net profit zooms 151% to Rs 932 crore led by one time gain

      • 07:40 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices

      Sensex59,844.67136.59 +0.23%
      Nifty 5017,615.25-1.05 -0.01%
      Nifty Bank40,446.45-66.55 -0.16%
      Nifty 50 17,615.25 -1.05 (-0.01%)
      Thu, Feb 02, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      ITC381.0019.60 +5.42%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Enterpris1,957.35-178.00 -8.34%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty FMCG45971.201012.90 +2.25%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Energy22884.50-518.30 -2.21%


    • February 02, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST

      Pankaj Kumar resigns as director & chairman of GSFC

      Pankaj Kumar, IAS resigned as chairman and director of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consequent upon his superannuation as Chief Secretary to Government of Gujarat.

    • February 02, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST
      Recovery from Day's Low
      CompanyCMPHigh LowGain from Day's Low
      ITC380.90 384.50
      360.75      		5.59%
      SBI524.50 532.70
      502.55      		4.37%
      IndusInd Bank1,065.20 1,073.00
      1,029.90      		3.43%
      ICICI Bank854.00 855.55
      826.60      		3.31%
      Axis Bank864.55 865.60
      837.90      		3.18%
      Bharti Airtel779.40 781.10
      756.05      		3.09%
      M&M1,370.00 1,378.00
      1,330.15      		3%
      UltraTechCement7,197.00 7,308.00
      7,010.30      		2.66%
      Kotak Mahindra1,756.75 1,759.35
      1,724.95      		1.84%
      Infosys1,579.95 1,584.00
      1,552.25      		1.78%
    • February 02, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST

      Market at 12 PM

      Benchmark indices were trading marginally higher in the volatile session.

      The Sensex was up 153.53 points or 0.26% at 59861.61, and the Nifty was up 6.20 points or 0.04% at 17622.50. About 1832 shares have advanced, 1304 shares declined, and 103 shares are unchanged.

    • February 02, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST

      Top Stock Gainers on Nifty (Intra-day)

      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      ITC382.005.733.70m
      Britannia4,545.003.981.11m
      IndusInd Bank1,065.752.292.42m
      Infosys1,577.051.673.26m
      Maruti Suzuki8,914.951.67229.10k

    • February 02, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

      Top Stock Losers on Nifty (Intra-day)

      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      Adani Enterpris1,944.00-8.9615.28m
      UPL699.25-5.784.95m
      HDFC Life491.00-4.7911.42m
      Adani Ports480.35-2.9963.19m
      Hero Motocorp2,647.00-2.94176.15k

    • February 02, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST
    • February 02, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

      BSE Smallcap index rose 1 percent supported by Zuari Agro Chemicals, Sterling Tools, Zuari Industries

    • February 02, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST

      Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order for ethanol plants

      Isgec Heavy Engineering has received an order for 500 KLPD ethanol plant on syrup, and 100 KLPD ethanol/extra neutral alcohol (ENA) plant on grain on turnkey basis from Panchganga Sugar and Power, Maharashtra.

    • February 02, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

      Buzzing

      UTI Asset Management Company has registered a 53% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 60 crore for December FY23 quarter, impacted by lower topline and net loss on fair value changes. 

      Revenue from operations at Rs 295 crore for the quarter fell by 4.3% compared to year-ago period as net gain on fair value changes nil in Q3FY23 against Rs 20.5 crore in Q3FY22.

      UTI Asset Management Company was quoting at Rs 736.80, down Rs 5.60, or 0.75 percent.

    • February 02, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

      Morgan Stanley On Jubilant FoodWorks:

      Overweight rating, target cut to Rs 560 per share 
      Q3 earnings missed estimates 
      Sentiment towards near-term earnings is less optimistic, see valuation support
      See better disclosures, strong store expansion momentum, new loyalty program
      Good response, & calibrated expansion for Popeyes
      Operatin leverage, weak near-term outlook & decision to shut down ChefBoss & Ekdum

    • February 02, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST
      Large Deals
      CompanyQuantityPriceValue(Cr)
      Adani Ports62320481.553
      Adani Ports21307480.71.02
      Adani Ports23967478.551.15
      Adani Ports37497480.11.8
      Apollo Hospital26634247.61.13
    • February 02, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

      Indiabulls Housing Finance | HSBC Global AMC sells 0.37 percent stake via open market on Jan 30

