business Ideas for profit | GRSE: Should you buy the stock post 18% correction from recent high? The share price of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers' (GRSE) has corrected recently led by overall weakness in the stock market. The stock has fallen from the high of Rs 324 per share in May 2022, to the current price of around Rs 260 apiece. Interestingly, with close to a 3 percent dividend yield, valuations are quite attractive at 9 times its FY24 estimated earnings. Should you invest for the long haul? Watch the video to find out