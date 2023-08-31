English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    How Power Grid is capitalising on India’s energy revolution with robust expansion plans

    The state-owned power transmission company is poised to command a higher 50-plus percent share of the transmission market going forward as compared to its long-term average of 40 percent

    Sucheta Anchaliya
    August 31, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST
    How Power Grid is capitalising on India’s energy revolution with robust expansion plans

    Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is a Maharatna CPSU and one of India’s largest electric power transmission company.

    In the midst of India's economic resurgence and transition towards renewable energy, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) stands as a key player poised to capitalise on the evolving energy landscape. With increasing visibility on transmission capex on the back of renewable energy (RE) integration and healthy tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) pipeline, analysts believe that PGCIL is poised to command a higher 50-plus percent share of the transmission market going forward as compared to its long-term average of...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The rise and rise of defence stocks

      Aug 29, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

      In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Unsecured retail lending putting pressure on NBFCs, market lessons for new-age tr...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers