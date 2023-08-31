How Power Grid is capitalising on India’s energy revolution with robust expansion plans

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is a Maharatna CPSU and one of India’s largest electric power transmission company.

In the midst of India's economic resurgence and transition towards renewable energy, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) stands as a key player poised to capitalise on the evolving energy landscape. With increasing visibility on transmission capex on the back of renewable energy (RE) integration and healthy tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) pipeline, analysts believe that PGCIL is poised to command a higher 50-plus percent share of the transmission market going forward as compared to its long-term average of...