Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Thermax; target of Rs 815: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Thermax with a target price of Rs 815 in its research report dated June 19, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on Thermax


In Q4FY2020, Thermax’s performance remained weak due to COVID-led shutdown impacting margins and net profit. Weak order inflow, which was largely on expected lines, and lower execution during the same period helped in lower depletion of the exit order backlog to 0.9x FY2020 consolidated revenue. Management expects order booking in FY2021 to be lower compared to last year due to expectation of lower large ticket-size orders from segments such as steel, fertiliser, and cement; enquiry pipeline remains positive in food processing, FMCG, and pharma.



Outlook


We retain our Hold rating on Thermax with a revised PT of Rs. 815, factoring lower order booking and challenges pertaining to uncertainties related to execution and production.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 20, 2020 11:14 am

tags #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Thermax

10 fresh COVID-19 cases in Mizoram; count rises to 140

MP govt rubbishes reports of COVID-19 found in chicken

Centre asks states to strictly follow home-isolation guidelines to curb COVID-19 spread

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

