App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 07:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold The Ramco Cements; target of Rs 600: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on The Ramco Cements with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated June 22, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on The Ramco Cements


The Ramco Cements (TRCL) posted Q4FY20 EBITDA in line with ours and above consensus estimates by 9%. PAT came above our estimates due to lower tax rate. However, we were disappointed with sharp increase in debt. TRCL spent Rs31bn on capex over last couple of years towards the ongoing expansion of Rs35bn. In spite of sizeable spending in FY19 and FY20, capex of Rs13.8bn is left for spending on the ongoing expansion. This suggests steep cost over-run in ongoing capex and an abnormal run-rate of capex on sustenance and infrastructure creation. We continue to remain negative on Southern region due to overcapacity as well as challenging demand outlook. Admittedly, margins are expected to be strong in Q1FY20e due to sharp price increase.



Outlook


However, volumes would be equally weak due to extended lockdown in Tamil Nadu and severe shortage of labor in rest of states. Putting near time aside, we believe that TRCL’s earnings profile would continue to deteriorate with increasing exposure to low margin and volatile markets of AP/Telangana and East regions. Driven by expensive valuations and deteriorating B/S, we downgrade stock to HOLD with TP of Rs600 (earlier TP of Rs630) with EV/EBITDA of 13x FY22e.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Read More
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 07:55 am

tags #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #The Ramco Cements

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights on June 22: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 22: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Centre praises BMC for COVID-19 growth-rate dip in Dharavi

Centre praises BMC for COVID-19 growth-rate dip in Dharavi

Gold hits one-month high as fears over rising virus cases lift demand

Gold hits one-month high as fears over rising virus cases lift demand

most popular

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.