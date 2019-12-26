App
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Tata Consultancy Services target of Rs 2300: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Tata Consultancy Services with a target price of Rs 2300 in its research report dated December 20, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


Both BFSI and retail vertical growth would continue to decelerate in Q3FY2020E; further, higher impact of furloughs is expected to affect the growth momentum. Though large deal wins remain robust, management cited that slowdown in revenue growth momentum was due to leakage in existing/old projects. Operating profitability is expected to remain steady in 2HFY2020E, led by pyramid rationalisation, improving utilisation, and operational efficiencies, partially offset by continued increase in overseas cost structure.


Outlook


We downgrade our rating from Buy to Hold on TCS with a revised PT of Rs. 2,300, given its rich valuation post the recent outperformance.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Dec 26, 2019 11:11 am

tags #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tata Consultancy Services

