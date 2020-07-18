App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 2116: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on Tata Consultancy Services with a target price of Rs 2116 in its research report dated July 10, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


TCS reported sharper than revenue decline of 6.7% QoQ CC (Ple:5.3%; Cons:5.2%) & 7.1% QoQ in reported terms (Ple: 6%, Cons: 5.5%). Supply side impact was just 1.2% QoQ (20%) hence the entire revenue decline was demand led. Revenue growth was mainly impacted by Retail (-16% QoQ), Manufacturing (-11% QoQ) & Regional markets (-11.2% QoQ), surprisingly BFSI de-growth was curtailed just at 2.1% QoQ (all in reported terms). EBIT margin decline was below our/street estimates at 23.6% (Ple: 24%, Cons: 24.2%) which was mainly led by increase in employee costs by 360bps (45.3% of revenues, average 41% of revenues). While TCS will see declining FY21 earnings growth due to COVID-19 led business disruption, we expect it to bounce back to sustained double-digit growth from FY22 as it resumes market share gains. We have increased our EPS estimates of FY22/23E led by revenue upgrade of ~2.5% led by pent up demand.


Outlook


We have estimated 6% revenue decline in FY21E & 9.6% growth in FY22E. We value TCS on 21X (earlier 20X, increased due to market share gains) Sep-22 EPS of Rs. 100 & arrive at a changed target price of Rs.2116 (earlier: Rs.1982). TCS is currently trading at 22.X/20.9X earnings multiple at EPS of Rs.97.2/104.3X on FY22E/FY23E respectively. Maintain HOLD.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 18, 2020 05:15 pm

tags #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Tata Consultancy Services

