you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 2106: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Tata Consultancy Services with a target price of Rs 2106 in its research report dated January 18, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


TCS revenue growth continued to get dragged on account of headwinds in major segments like BFSI & Retail & US geography. TCS posted a weak 0.3% QoQ CC growth lower than our & street estimates of 0.9% QoQ CC. However, TCS positively surprised street in margins, increasing 100bps due to operational efficiency & currency tailwinds at 25%(Ple:24.9%, Cons:24.5%) in Q3FY20. Decrease in headcount (-4,063 employees QoQ) might have led to increase in utilization rates. The company stopped sharing digital revenues from the quarter. BFSI & Retail contributes to 46% of the total revenues and are showing signs of weakness. TCS expects potentially weak demand trend to continue in Q4FY20E also. Management mentioned that challenges faced in BFSI vertical are primarily from select large banks in US & UK in traditional business.


Outlook


TCS is a fundamentally superior stock, but expensive valuations with moderating growth restrict us to stick with our HOLD rating. We expect TCS to deliver 7.5% revenue CAGR & EPS CAGR of 8.2% over FY20E-22E. We maintain our estimates & arrive at target price of Rs. 2106(earlier Rs.2102) (valued at 21.5x) Sep-21 earnings. TCS is currently trading at 21.9x/20.2x at FY21E/22E multiple.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jan 23, 2020 12:46 pm

tags #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Tata Consultancy Services

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.