App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Tata Chemicals; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Tata Chemicals with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated May 19, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Chemicals


Tata Chemicals reported a fall in revenue of 7% YoY to Rs 2378 crore, largely dragged by around Rs 100 crore sales postponement along with a fall in realisations at Magadi, Africa. Revenues from India in the basic chemical segment were down 12.6% YoY to Rs 718 crore while the same for North America, Europe and Magadi remained at Rs 800 crore (-8% YoY), Rs 365 crore (-4.2% YoY) & Rs 115 crore (-18.4% YoY), respectively. Unabsorbed fixed overheads such as employee along with partly fixed other cost dragged OPM, which contracted 60 bps YoY to 16.8% resulting in EBITDA de-growth of 10% YoY to Rs 400 crore. In terms of geography wise OPM break-up in basic chemical segment, OPM for India contracted 1170 bps YoY to 22.5% while Magadi remained at 9.6% against 22% in Q4FY19. On the other hand, NA (25.5% vs. 23.6%) and Europe (14% vs. 11.2%) registered expansion in OPM on a yearly basis. Adjusting exceptional gain to the tune of Rs 98 crore in Q4FY19, the bottomline declined 31% YoY to Rs 198 crore.


Outlook


We lower our volume and realisation assumption for the current fiscal and roll over our valuations to FY22E. We value the company on an SOTP basis and arrive at a target price of Rs 300 including investment portfolio value. We have a HOLD recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

Read More
First Published on May 20, 2020 04:20 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Chemicals

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | Life insurance companies may shut down nearly 1,000 branches to cut costs

COVID-19 impact | Life insurance companies may shut down nearly 1,000 branches to cut costs

The music fades away: Bollywood's background dancers look for help to survive

The music fades away: Bollywood's background dancers look for help to survive

Centre released Rs 15,340 crore as GST compensation for 2020-21: Sources

Centre released Rs 15,340 crore as GST compensation for 2020-21: Sources

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.