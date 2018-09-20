App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Sun Pharma; target of Rs 580: Centrum

Centrum recommended hold rating on Sun Pharma with a target price of Rs 580 in its research report dated September 17, 2018.

Centrum's research report on Sun Pharma


We maintain our Hold rating on Sun Pharma (SPIL) with TP of Rs580 (earlier Rs580) based on 26x March’20E EPS of Rs22.4. SPIL has developed a strong pipeline of specialty products for the US. It has received US FDA approval for Xelpros used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. We expect $22mn (Rs1.58bn) revenues from Xelpros in FY20. Key upside risks to our assumption include higher revenues from the US market and key downside risk includes regulatory risks for its manufacturing facilities catering to the global markets. We recommend a switch to Aurobindo or Cipla.


Outlook


We maintain our Hold rating on SPIL and maintain TP to Rs580 based on 26x March’20 EPS of Rs22.4 and downside of 12.8% from the CMP. Key positive risks to our assumptions would be higher growth in the US market and key negative risk would be regulatory risks for its manufacturing facilities. We recommend a switch to Aurobindo or Cipla.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 20, 2018 04:03 pm

tags #Centrum #Hold #Recommendations #Sun pharma

