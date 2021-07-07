MARKET NEWS

Hold SpiceJet target of Rs 85: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on SpiceJet with a target price of Rs 85 in its research report dated July 07, 2021.

July 07, 2021 / 03:40 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on SpiceJet


We cut SJET’s FY22/FY23 EBITDAR estimates by 81.4%/ 24.3% and downgrade the stock to ‘Hold’ given 1) Covid-19 2nd wave led turbulence delaying recovery by 6-8 months and 2) sharp rise in crude oil prices to negatively impact CASK. Despite RASK remaining flat, SJET’s adjusted losses widened sequentially to Rs3.8bn largely on account of input cost inflation (Fuel CASK grew by 33% QoQ). We expect SJET to operate at 51%/ 94% of pre-covid capacity in FY22/FY23.



Outlook


We value the stock at 8x FY23 adj. EV/EBITDAR and arrive at a target price of Rs85. We downgrade the stock to ‘Hold’ given twin headwinds in the form of delayed recovery in operations and rising crude oil prices.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #SpiceJet
first published: Jul 7, 2021 03:40 pm

