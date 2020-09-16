172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-spicejet-target-of-rs-53-prabhudas-lilladher-5847851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold SpiceJet; target of Rs 53: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on SpiceJet with a target price of Rs 53 in its research report dated September 16, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on SpiceJet


We cut FY22 and FY23 EBITDAR estimates by 3.6% & 1.4% respectively given 1) sluggish scale up of operations due to localized lockdowns and 2) low consumer confidence due to rising incidence of Covid-19 cases SJET reported better than expected 1Q21 unit revenues with operating RASK growing by 65% aided by ~8x increase in ancillary revenues (largely cargo), while yields improved by 12.3% YoY. However, the reduced scale of operations impacted costs with non-Fuel CASK growing 6.3x to Rs17.2.


Outlook


We value the stock at 7x FY23 adj. EV/EBITDAR (earlier Sept-22) and arrive at a target price of Rs53. Upgrade to Hold from Sell.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 16, 2020 04:00 pm

tags #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #SpiceJet

