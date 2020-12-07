PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Shankara Building Products; Target Of Rs 320: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Shankara Building Products with a target price of Rs 320 in its research report dated November 20, 2020.

Broker Research
Dec 7, 2020 / 04:52 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Shankara Building Products


Shankara Building Products’ (Shankara) H1FY21 has been about balance sheet repair and cost rationalisation amid the Covid-19 shock. For H1FY21, the topline de-grew 34% YoY to Rs 834 crore (decline of ~23% YoY for Q2, with a sharp sequential improvement) impacted by Covid-19. The EBITDA margin for H1FY21 declined 350 bps YoY to 1% (down 20 bps to 3.8% in Q2) mainly on account of negative operating leverage. Reported loss was at Rs 19 crore for H1 while PAT for Q2 was at Rs 6.3 crore, down 39% YoY.


Outlook


Hence, we maintain HOLD with a target price of Rs 320/share. We value its retail business at Rs 310/share (6x FY22E EV/EBIT).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Shankara Building Products
first published: Dec 7, 2020 04:52 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.