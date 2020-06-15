App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold PVR; target of Rs 1085: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on PVR with a target price of Rs 1085 in its research report dated June 10, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on PVR


PVR’s Q4FY20 performance was impacted by Covid-19 and further aggravated by ordinary box office collections in February. Footfalls came in at 19.5 mn, down 29.1% YoY, leading to box office revenues at Rs 330 crore, down 26.9% YoY. F&B revenues fell 24.6% to Rs 174.6 crore with SPH at Rs 96, up 5.5% YoY. Advertisement revenues declined ~22% YoY to Rs 68.5 crore. EBITDA (without impact of Ind-AS 116) came in at Rs 42.8 crore, down 73% YoY with margins of 6.6% (down 1260 bps YoY). Given the write-off of Rs 31.7 crore in net deferred tax asset while shifting to a new tax rate, the company reported net loss (without impact of Ind-AS 116) at Rs 47.8 crore.



Outlook


We will closely track the reopening of cinemas amid Covid-19 and turn buyer only when we witness footfall revival and stability. We maintain HOLD rating and value the stock at 10x FY22E (ex-Ind-AS) EV/EBITDA with a target price of Rs 1085/share.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 15, 2020 04:33 pm

