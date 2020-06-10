App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold P.I. Industries; target of Rs 1544: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on P.I. Industries with a target price of Rs 1544 in its research report dated June 09, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on P.I. Industries


PI reported subdued results because COVID largely led to higher than anticipated revenue decline (Revenue impact- Rs 1 bn, EBITDA- Rs 220 mn) coupled with lower other income (down 69% YoY). COVID related revenue loss is likely to recoup in Q1FY21. Both domestic and CSM businesses continue to do well with robust demand for key existing molecules (Bispyribac Sodium, Osheen, etc), new launches, entry into pharma value chain, new client additions and ramp up of molecules & facilities commercialization in FY20. Plans to raise capital upto Rs20bn to leapfrog capabilities into newer adjacent verticals & niche technologies (via organic/inorganic route) were impacted by COVID, but it will likely complete soon. The scale of PI's business will increase by +50% (from Balance sheet perspective) and potentially take it to a different trajectory.



Outlook


Given the sizeable nature of potential business expansion, we would wait for further developments to frame our view. We change topline/EBITDA/PAT estimates by 0%/1%/-6% for FY21E and 5%/7%/1% for FY22E. Maintain Hold with revised TP of Rs 1544 (Previous Rs 1430). Investors should add PI on every decline, as rich valuations are unlikely to come down in near future considering high visibility of sustainable growth over the next few years.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 10, 2020 04:44 pm

tags #Hold #P.I. Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | University V-Cs in Maharashtra say they are ready to conduct final-year exams: Report

Coronavirus impact | University V-Cs in Maharashtra say they are ready to conduct final-year exams: Report

Coronavirus impact | Bollywood to now create film sets virtually, cut down on-location shoots

Coronavirus impact | Bollywood to now create film sets virtually, cut down on-location shoots

Unlock 1.0 rules for Dadra and Nagar Haveli: What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0 rules for Dadra and Nagar Haveli: What is allowed, what is not

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.