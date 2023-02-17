Hold Oil and Natural Gas Corporation; target of Rs 165: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

Q3FY2023 operating profit of Rs. 20,411 crore (up 8.5% q-o-q) was largely in-line as lower oil and gas sales volume and higher cost were offset by lower statutory levies. PAT of Rs. 11,045 crore (down 14% q-o-q) missed estimates due to higher DD&A. Oil/gas sales declined by 7.9%/2.6% y-o-y to 4.7mmt/4.2bcm; net crude oil realisation increased 6% q-o-q to $76.7/bbl (gross realisation of $87.1/bbl minus SAED impact of $10.4/bbl). OVL posted PAT of Rs. 549 crore (versus loss of Rs. 440 crore in Q2FY2023), while MRPL reported net loss of Rs. 188 crore due to subdued GRM of $3.9/bbl. Management has guided for production growth of 1%/4-5% for FY2023E/FY2024E with KG 98/2 to witness peak production in FY2025. In our view, earnings of upstream PSUs would peak in FY2023 and decline going forward due to likely capping of domestic gas price and normalisation a crude oil price. Likely withdrawal of windfall tax is key to improve investor sentiments.

Outlook

We maintain our Hold rating on ONGC with a revised PT of Rs. 165. The stock trades at 4.8x/0.7x its FY2025E EPS/BV and offers high dividend yield of ~8%.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation - 17 -02 - 2023 - khan