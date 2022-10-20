English
    Hold Nestlé India; target of Rs 22,400: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Nestlé India with a target price of Rs 22400 in its research report dated October 19, 2022.

    October 20, 2022 / 10:17 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Nestlé India


    Nestlé India (NIL) is the largest food company in India with over Rs 14000 crore of sales. It is broadly present in infant & baby food products, noodles, chocolates & beverage categories. In the last five years, the company has forayed into newer categories and launched more than 100 new products. The company has nine manufacturing facilities including newly commissioned plant in Sanand, Gujarat. Its major brands include Maggi, Nescafe, KitKat, Cerelac among others.


    Outlook


    We slightly increase our revenue & earnings estimates for CY22-24 on the back of expected volume recovery with softening of RM costs. We continue to maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 22400, valuing the business 65x CY24 earnings.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Nestle India #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 10:17 pm
