Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Nestlé India; target of Rs 18000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Nestlé India with a target price of Rs 18000 in its research report dated October 24, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Nestlé India


Nestlé posted strong results with 10.2% domestic revenue growth led by robust demand for noodles category supported by continued trend of higher ‘at-home’ consumption. Export sales were also up 9.4%. Though our channel check suggested dismal growth numbers, especially in infant food category, we believe this was only Metro cities (Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore) phenomenon. There was strong growth in tier 2, tier 3 cities. Further, e-commerce sales also increased 97% in Q3CY20. It is now contributing 4% to overall sales. Operating profit increased 17.6% to Rs 883.6 crore. Operating margins improved 158 bps to 24.9%. The expansion in margins was a result of 54 bps gross margins expansion & 175 bps saving in overhead spends (largely due to lower advertisement spends). Net profit was down 1.4% to Rs 587.1 crore mainly due to lower tax in the base quarter due to changes in the corporate tax rate last year.



Outlook


In CY20, the company announced a dividend of Rs 196 /share, which is ~88% dividend payout. We believe the strong revenue growth and margin expansion would continue, going forward, given the slew of new launches is increasing contribution to sales & benign commodity prices scenario is here to stay. The stock is trading at premium valuation multiples. We maintain our target price of Rs 18000/share with a HOLD rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 02:14 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Nestle India #Recommendations

