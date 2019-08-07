App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Nestlé India; target of Rs 13000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Nestlé India with a target price of Rs 13000 in its research report dated August 05, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Nestlé India


Net sales for the quarter increased 11.2% YoY to Rs 3,000.9 crore led by robust domestic volume growth driven by aggressive new launches last year. The export sales which contributes 7% to the topline which has witnessed de-growth of 13.9% during the quarter mainly due to lower coffee export to Turkey. Operating profit increased 7.4% to Rs 697.3 crore while margins declined 82 bps to 23.2% on a high base. Net profit increased 10.8% to Rs 437.8 crore on account of higher other income (Rs 73 crore vs. Rs 60 crore in the base quarter). Nestlé India (NIL) has announced an interim dividend of Rs 203/share including special dividend of Rs 180 per share.


Outlook


The stock has seen a run-up in the last three months. Hence, we change our recommendation from BUY to HOLD with a revised target price of Rs 13000/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 7, 2019 04:02 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Nestle India #Recommendations

