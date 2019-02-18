App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Maharashtra Seamless; target of Rs 500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Maharashtra Seamless with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated February 13, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Maharashtra Seamless


Maharashtra Seamless reported a good set of operational numbers for Q3FY19 wherein topline and EBITDA came in higher than our expectations. However, reported PAT came in lower than our estimate on the back of muted other income Topline came in at Rs 785.9 crore (up 39% YoY, 12% QoQ) higher than our estimate of Rs 766 crore EBITDA was at Rs 157.2 crore (up 158% YoY, 23% QoQ vs. our estimate of: Rs 147.5 crore). The corresponding EBITDA margin was at 20.0% (vs. Q3FY18: 10.8%, Q2FY19: 18.2%, our estimate: 19.3%) Other income for the period was at Rs 8.3 crore (down 56% YoY, 72% QoQ, lower than our estimate of Rs 30 crore). Hence, PAT came in at Rs 92.8 crore (up 139% YoY, 5% QoQ vs. our estimate of Rs 104.2 crore).


Outlook


At the end of Q2FY19, Maharashtra Seamless’ order book was at Rs 950 crore, which increased to Rs 1300 crore at the end of Q3FY19. The increase in order book augurs well for the company. The 350 KT Nagothane and 200 KT Mangaon plants are expected to reach full capacity by June 2019. However, going forward, we expect EBITDA margins to moderate from 9MFY19 level. We continue to value the stock on an SOTP basis and arrive at a target price of Rs 500. We assign HOLD rating to the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Maharashtra Seamless #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.