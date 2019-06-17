Hold Maharashtra Seamless; target of Rs 500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Maharashtra Seamless

Maharashtra Seamless reported steady operational numbers for Q4FY19. However, on the back of exceptional item relating to impairment of mining asset (worth ~Rs 146 crore), the company reported a loss at the net level. Standalone operations reported a topline of Rs 964.8 crore (up 52.8% YoY, 22.8% QoQ, higher than our estimate of Rs 879.1 crore). EBITDA came in at Rs 235.3 crore (up 89.3% YoY, 49.7% QoQ, higher than our estimate of Rs 163.6 crore). EBITDA margin came in at 24.4% (up 440 bps QoQ, 470 bps YoY, higher than our estimate of 18.6%). The company reported exceptional item relating to the impairment of mining asset (of ~Rs 146 crore). MSL had made an investment in a mining asset through its foreign subsidiaries .The subsidiary holding the mining investment has partly impaired the investment. Accordingly, the company & its other subsidiaries have also impaired their investment and loans provided. Hence, on account of exceptional item, the company reported a net loss of Rs 19.2 crore.

Outlook

Maharashtra Seamless reported healthy EBITDA margins during Q4FY19. However, going forward, we expect consolidated EBITDA margins to moderate to ~17.6% in FY20E and ~19.5% during FY2E (21.8% in FY19). We value the stock on an SoTP basis and arrive at a target price of Rs 500. We have a HOLD recommendation on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.