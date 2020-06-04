Hold Lemon Tree Hotels; target of Rs 24: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Lemon Tree Hotels

Lemon Tree Hotels’ (LTH) revenues for Q4FY20 increased 17% YoY to Rs 176.1 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 150 crore) driven by a 45% YoY higher room inventory. Occupancy was down 1660bps YoY to 61%. Higher ARR from new properties was offset by lower ARR of Keys’ properties. Thus overall ARR saw a 2.8% YoY growth to Rs 4,530. EBITDA stood at Rs 63.9 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 53.3 crore) with EBITDA margins of 36.3% (I-direct estimate: 35%). On a comparable basis, EBITDA increased 12% YoY to Rs 55 crore and EBITDA margins contracted 127bps YoY to 31.2% in Q4FY20. EBITDA growth did not flow to PAT due to higher finance cost and depreciation (IndAS Adjustments). Net loss for the quarter stood at Rs 19 crore (Adjusted net loss: Rs 15.7 crore) against a profit of Rs 33.7 crore YoY.

Outlook

Outlook remains grim as the hotel industry grapples with after effects of the virus on tourism. LTH’s management expects the ongoing crisis to lead to 15-20% of room inventory getting wiped out, which would augur well for companies like LTH with a strong brand recognition and presence. Weak industry dynamics, heavily indebted B/S and capital infusion at lower prices (leading to significant dilution) compel us to maintain a HOLD rating. On an SOTP basis, we value the company at Rs 24 per share.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

